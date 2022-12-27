Crew Capital Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.