Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 305 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.2% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,067,000 after purchasing an additional 693,155 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $267.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.87 and its 200-day moving average is $289.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

