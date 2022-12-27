Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 393 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

