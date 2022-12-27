Critical Comparison: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) vs. Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kimco Realty pays out 248.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Residential pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 3 7 0 2.70 Equity Residential 2 6 6 0 2.29

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kimco Realty and Equity Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kimco Realty presently has a consensus price target of $23.69, suggesting a potential upside of 11.39%. Equity Residential has a consensus price target of $72.94, suggesting a potential upside of 22.71%. Given Equity Residential’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 14.66% 2.50% 1.37% Equity Residential 42.71% 10.31% 5.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimco Realty and Equity Residential’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.36 billion 9.64 $844.06 million $0.37 57.49 Equity Residential $2.46 billion 9.12 $1.33 billion $3.04 19.55

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Kimco Realty. Equity Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Kimco Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

