Critical Comparison: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) versus Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Helbiz shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Helbiz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PayPal has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $25.37 billion 3.10 $4.17 billion $1.97 35.04 Helbiz $12.83 million 1.09 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.06

This table compares PayPal and Helbiz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PayPal and Helbiz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 13 26 0 2.67 Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

PayPal presently has a consensus target price of $124.47, indicating a potential upside of 80.31%. Given PayPal’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than Helbiz.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and Helbiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 8.50% 16.85% 4.54% Helbiz -549.94% N/A -213.42%

Summary

PayPal beats Helbiz on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

