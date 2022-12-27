Critical Comparison: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trip.com Group and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 4 1 0 2.20

Valuation & Earnings

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 77.24%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

This table compares Trip.com Group and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $3.14 billion 6.49 -$86.00 million ($0.37) -91.86 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $331.26 million 0.37 -$79.06 million ($5.81) -0.79

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trip.com Group. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tabula Rasa HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group -8.10% 0.17% 0.10% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -46.03% -472.90% -13.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it offers DoseMeRx, a decision support software that leverages clinically validated pharmacokinetic drug models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotypes to guide dose optimization; and PrescribeWellness, a PrescribeWellness, a patient engagement center platform. Further, the company provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations; and 350 health plans and approximately 18,000 retail pharmacies. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

