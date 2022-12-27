Critical Review: Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -115.00% -51.24% -30.18% Digihost Technology 11.48% 4.90% 4.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 2 3 1 0 1.83 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Skillz and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 811.95%. Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillz and Digihost Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $384.09 million 0.58 -$181.38 million ($0.96) -0.55 Digihost Technology $24.95 million 0.45 $290,000.00 $0.08 5.00

Digihost Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Skillz on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

