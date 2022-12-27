Critical Review: Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) versus Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Predictive Oncology and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovis 0 2 7 0 2.78

Enovis has a consensus price target of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.13%. Given Enovis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enovis is more favorable than Predictive Oncology.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.7% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Enovis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.42 million 18.86 -$19.66 million ($0.38) -0.89 Enovis $3.85 billion 0.74 $71.66 million $0.48 110.13

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Predictive Oncology. Predictive Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -1,578.95% -40.42% -37.02% Enovis 0.94% 4.46% 2.78%

Summary

Enovis beats Predictive Oncology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

(Get Rating)

Predictive Oncology Inc., a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using High-Throughput Self-Interaction Chromatography, a self-contained, automated system that conducts high-throughput, self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients that are included in protein formulations for soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. It also offers research and development services; and media that help cancer cells grow outside the patient's body and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.