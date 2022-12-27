Critical Review: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) & Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -24.21% -21.97% -8.65% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abcam has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

59.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Abcam shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Voyager Therapeutics and Abcam, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Abcam 0 2 1 0 2.33

Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.91%. Abcam has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.45%. Given Abcam’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Abcam is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Abcam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $37.42 million 5.74 -$71.20 million ($0.46) -12.09 Abcam $401.06 million 8.83 $5.92 million N/A N/A

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Therapeutics.

Summary

Abcam beats Voyager Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Novartis Pharma, A.G. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Abcam

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools. The company serves scientists and researchers in academic institutions and research institutes, as well as in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Japan, and rest of the Asia Pacific. The company sells its products online. Abcam plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.