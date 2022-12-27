Critical Survey: Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) & Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) and Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Harleysville Financial and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Citigroup 1 11 6 0 2.28

Citigroup has a consensus price target of $57.21, indicating a potential upside of 29.25%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

2.6% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Citigroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 3.11 $8.79 million $2.34 10.68 Citigroup $79.87 billion 1.07 $21.95 billion $7.30 6.06

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Harleysville Financial pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 29.31% 10.70% 0.96% Citigroup 17.31% 9.14% 0.70%

Summary

Citigroup beats Harleysville Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as line of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, remote deposit, automated clearing house processing, sweep account, zero balance account, employee, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Additionally, the company offers consumer loans, including residential mortgage, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages and commercial business loans. It operates six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

