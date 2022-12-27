Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after buying an additional 476,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

