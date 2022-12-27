Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $246,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

