Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

