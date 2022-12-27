Cullinan Associates Inc. Makes New $811,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

