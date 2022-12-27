Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 2,338 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $534.77 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $527.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.64.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

