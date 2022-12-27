Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BA opened at $189.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

