Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $7,071,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.24 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

