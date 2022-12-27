CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 5.0% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.