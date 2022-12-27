Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective on Danone in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of Danone stock opened at €49.97 ($53.15) on Monday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($76.73). The company’s 50 day moving average is €49.66 and its 200 day moving average is €51.10.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

See Also

