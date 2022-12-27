Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective on Danone in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of Danone stock opened at €49.97 ($53.15) on Monday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($76.73). The company’s 50 day moving average is €49.66 and its 200 day moving average is €51.10.

About Danone

(Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

See Also

