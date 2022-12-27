Deere & Company (DE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $28.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of DE stock opened at $436.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.93. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,580,000 after acquiring an additional 137,950 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Deere & Company by 36.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 416,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,101,000 after buying an additional 110,528 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 184.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 158,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after acquiring an additional 103,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

