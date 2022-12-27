Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lifted by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 141.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after buying an additional 52,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

DE opened at $436.93 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.28 and a 200-day moving average of $366.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

