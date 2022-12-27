Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives $73.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLVHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Delivery Hero from €75.00 ($79.79) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Delivery Hero from €65.00 ($69.15) to €64.00 ($68.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delivery Hero from €63.00 ($67.02) to €64.00 ($68.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC raised Delivery Hero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delivery Hero from €61.00 ($64.89) to €62.00 ($65.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

DLVHF opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $111.92.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

