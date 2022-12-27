DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Hits $0.0570

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $7,236.78 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $850.01 or 0.05049674 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00498976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.67 or 0.29565038 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

