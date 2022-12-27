DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $40.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.1 %

XRAY stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

