Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($53.72) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.28. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $24.23 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.