Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 34,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

