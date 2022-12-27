Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 34,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

