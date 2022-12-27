Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Decreased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 212,830 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

