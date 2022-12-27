Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 222.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 16.0% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

QQQE stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $86.36.

