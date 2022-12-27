DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) & Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Head to Head Survey

DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Rating) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DNAPrint Genomics and Inotiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get DNAPrint Genomics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inotiv 0 1 2 0 2.67

Inotiv has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.31%.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and Inotiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inotiv $89.61 million 1.45 $10.90 million ($4.26) -1.19

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than DNAPrint Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A Inotiv -19.54% -4.23% -2.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inotiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inotiv beats DNAPrint Genomics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNAPrint Genomics

(Get Rating)

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About Inotiv

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for DNAPrint Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNAPrint Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.