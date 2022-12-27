Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,041 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,303,000 after buying an additional 140,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 996,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,070,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

