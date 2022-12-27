Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $80.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

