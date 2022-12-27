Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 254,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,492,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 744,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85,596 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJR opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.14.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

