Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

