Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 9,495 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.90. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

