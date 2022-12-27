Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kearns & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VNQ opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

