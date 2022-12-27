Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 14,452 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,452 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.1% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

DIA stock opened at $331.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

