Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 238 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $242.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.