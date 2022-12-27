E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EONGY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on E.On from €12.00 ($12.77) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on E.On from €10.00 ($10.64) to €9.50 ($10.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
E.On Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $9.64 on Thursday. E.On has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71.
About E.On
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
