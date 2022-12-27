Eastern Bank Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eastern Bank lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,278 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

