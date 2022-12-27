Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 165.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $116,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ecopetrol from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

