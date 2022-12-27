Edesa Biotech, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
