Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Edison International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

