Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 503 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ABT opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average is $105.10.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

