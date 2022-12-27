Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 36.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,241,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,755,000 after buying an additional 861,609 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 54.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,090,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,429,000 after purchasing an additional 385,942 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 154.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 311,441 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 64.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 733,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after purchasing an additional 286,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 48.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 868,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 284,980 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kornit Digital Stock Up 1.7 %
KRNT stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $155.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83.
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
