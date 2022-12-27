Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $239.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $241.91.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

