Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

A number of analysts have commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $169.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.92. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

