Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE WM opened at $159.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.40. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

