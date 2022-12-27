Ellsworth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1,730.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $136.90 on Tuesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.58 and a 52-week high of $154.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average of $132.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,852,340.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,491,910. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.