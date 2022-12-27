Ellsworth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after buying an additional 377,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nucor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after buying an additional 406,834 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $136.08 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.50.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

